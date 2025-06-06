Halifax accident: 999 crews scrambled to Halifax crash

By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Jun 2025, 22:08 BST

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to a crash in Halifax tonight.

The accident is understood to have happened on Hopwood Lane near its junction with Gibraltar Road between 8pm and 9.30pm.

The road was shut while emergency services dealt with the accident.

We will update this story with more details when we have had them officially confirmed.

If you have any information about what happened, call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

