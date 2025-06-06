Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to a crash in Halifax tonight.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accident is understood to have happened on Hopwood Lane near its junction with Gibraltar Road between 8pm and 9.30pm.

The road was shut while emergency services dealt with the accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will update this story with more details when we have had them officially confirmed.

If you have any information about what happened, call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.