Halifax accident: Halifax road shut after crash
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Halifax road has been shut after a crash.
Emergency services are understood to have been called to the accident on Lee Bridge, near Dean Clough, at around 8.15pm.
Police, firefighters are in attendance and the road has been closed in both directions.
We will update this story with more details when we have them officially confirmed.
If you have any concerns or information about crime in your area, call police on 101 or use the livechat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.