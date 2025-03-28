Halifax accident: Halifax road shut after crash

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Mar 2025, 20:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Halifax road has been shut after a crash.

Emergency services are understood to have been called to the accident on Lee Bridge, near Dean Clough, at around 8.15pm.

Police, firefighters are in attendance and the road has been closed in both directions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will update this story with more details when we have them officially confirmed.

Crash closes Halifax roadCrash closes Halifax road
Crash closes Halifax road

If you have any concerns or information about crime in your area, call police on 101 or use the livechat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Related topics:HalifaxEmergency servicesPoliceWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice