Halifax accident today: Child rushed to hospital with serious injuries and Halifax road shut after crash today

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th May 2024, 15:50 BST
A child has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Halifax today.

The accident happened on King Cross Road at around 11.31am.

Police say the child, who has been taken to hospital, was waiting to cross the road when they were hit.

It is understood the crash happened near People’s Park.

The accident happened in Halifax earlier today

Officers shut the road while investigations took place but it is now open again.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help the police with their investigation should call 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

