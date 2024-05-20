Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A child has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Halifax today.

The accident happened on King Cross Road at around 11.31am.

Police say the child, who has been taken to hospital, was waiting to cross the road when they were hit.

It is understood the crash happened near People’s Park.

Officers shut the road while investigations took place but it is now open again.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help the police with their investigation should call 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.