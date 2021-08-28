Halifax bus station closure: Everything we know about changes to services and the £17.7m project

Alongside improved passenger facilities and better access to the town centre, plans for the new bus station include environmentally friendly features, such as measures to enable the future introduction of electric bus charging points, bike parking and solar panels.

Overall, the scheme will deliver more green space with an extra 40 trees being planted as well as other environmental benefits.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “In my manifesto, I committed to improving public transport, connecting more people with opportunities and helping tackle the climate emergency on our way to becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038.

Artist impression of new Halifax bus station (pictures West Yorkshire Combined Authority"

“That’s why I am pleased to see work start on the new Halifax Bus Station.”

The bus station is due to partially close to members of the public from Sunday September 5.

Most bus services will run from the town centre during the day with some evening services returning to the station from 7pm. Some services will remain on site during construction.

Posters detailing where to catch buses and how to find out more about the project will be displayed at the bus station, on buses, and on key buildings and bus stops across the town centre.

During the first few weeks of construction, staff will be on hand at the bus station and on-street to help people and answer questions.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “This is the latest milestone in the major regeneration work and transport improvements happening across Calderdale. The modern new bus station will support our inclusive economic recovery from the pandemic, and our work to tackle the climate emergency and become a zero-carbon borough by 2038, if not sooner.”

The new Halifax Bus Station, which was granted planning permission last autumn, is part of a wider package of schemes to transform the way people travel in and around the town.

It is being delivered with money from the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund, which is helping to transform gateways to towns and cities across the region by making it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport.