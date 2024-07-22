Halifax Bus Station opens: 23 pictures showing the transformation of town centre bus station as it fully reopens

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Oct 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 08:21 BST
The new Halifax Bus Station has opened in full and to mark the occasion we’re taking a look back at how it has changed through the development.

Construction of the new £20.5m Halifax Bus Station has reached a major milestone, with some bus services, a new travel centre and accessible toilet facilities opening to passengers.

All 19 of the station's bus stands are now open.

Halifax Bus Station is now open

1. Halifax Bus Station

Halifax Bus Station is now open Photo: National World

Work began on Halifax Bus Station back in 2021.

2. Halifax Bus Station

Work began on Halifax Bus Station back in 2021. Photo: Jim Fitton

Renovation work began at Halifax Bus Station back in 2021.

3. Halifax Bus Station

Renovation work began at Halifax Bus Station back in 2021. Photo: Jim Fitton

Work at Halifax Bus Station back in February 2022.

4. Halifax Bus Station

Work at Halifax Bus Station back in February 2022. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

