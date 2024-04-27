Halifax buses: Road closure and bus diversions announced as emergency roadworks shut busy Halifax road for at least a week
Mixenden Road in Mixenden will be closed for at least seven days, possibly longer, from Monday, April 29.
First says its 509 service will divert via Hebble Lane, Long Lane, Wheatley Road, Lee Mount, Ovenden Road to Halifax Bus Station.
The 510 will divert via Ovenden Road, Lee Mount, Wheatley Road, Long Lane to Hebble Lane.
The 511 and 512 will divert from Clough Road and Mixenden Road via Hollins Lane, Clough Lane, Moor End Road and Pellon Lane to Halifax Bus Station.
The 513 From Wainstalls Road divert via Mount Tabor Road, Moor End Road and Pellon Road to Halifax Bus Station.
There are also diversions for school services.
The PL1 Park Lane will not operate the section between Wheatley Long Lane and Clough Lane. The PL1 will start at Clough Lane (near the top of Mixenden Road/roundabout) and the usual route thereafter.
The C82/C83/duplicate coach for Calder High will start at Clough Lane (near the top of Mixenden Road/roundabout) and the usual route thereafter. It will do the reverse in the afternoon.
The TA1 for Trinity Academy will take its usual route in the morning to Wheatley Road then divert left onto Long Lane, Hebble Lane, Shroggs Road, Keighley Road, Shay Lane. It will do the reverse in the afternoon.
TA3 riders at Long Lane/Hebble Lane/Shroggs Road can use this service boarding at stops on the opposite side of those roads. TA1 riders from Clough Lane, Mill Lane onwards can use the TA3.
The TA3 for Trinity Academy will start at Clough Lane in the morning (near the top of Mixenden Road/roundabout) then the usual route thereafter.
See TA1 diversion for those usually boarding at Long Lane/Hebble Lane/Shroggs Road. TA1 riders from Clough Lane, Mill Lane etc can use TA3.
The C26 for Trinity Academy – the afternoon late bus – will go from school via Raw Lane, Mixenden Road, Hollins Lane, Clough Lane, Raw Lane, Keighley Road, Cousin Lane, Ovenden Way, Keighley Road to town centre.
