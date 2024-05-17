Halifax residents at 'end of their tether' over lorries making their walls shake
Residents of Jumples Crag in Mixenden say they are at the end of their tether as a legal weight restriction to stop large vehicles using the route because a rat run to avoid nearby traffic calming measures is not being enforced.
Sat-nav systems sending drivers that way is also an issue, they say.
They claim they are being passed from pillar to post between the police and the council over who should enforce the restriction.
Resident Clare Simeunovich said: “The police commissioner believes it is not their job. It is the job of DVSA.
“DVSA believe 3.5T restrictions is down to the council to manage.
“The council tell residents the police must police the restrictions.
“We hear one poor excuse going round and round each agency.
The police and the council say they are acting on issues.
Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Inspector James Graham said since Calderdale Council introduced the restrictions on Straight Lane, Jumples and Crag Lane last October, officers have been supporting with enforcement action.
“We have spoken with residents at the addresses impacted by drivers failing to follow the new restrictions and are doing what we can with the current resources we have.
“This ultimately needs to be a joint approach and one that cannot be solved by policing alone.
“Equally, accountability needs to be with the drivers who choose not to abide by the restrictions or take note of the signage displayed.
“We will continue to support Calderdale Council and Highways as part of the Calderdale Road Safety Partnership and utilise enforcement action where necessary to help keep the roads of Calderdale safe.
“If anyone has video or CCTV footage of driving offences, they are encouraged to submit them through Op Snap portal on our website,” he said.
Shelagh O’Neill, Calderdale Council’s director of regeneration and strategy, said the authority understood how distressing the issue is for residents.
“We do all we can to help keep Calderdale’s roads safe and will use our legal powers where needed,” she said.
“We have contacted HGV companies and sat-nav companies about the new restriction.
“Enforcement of the weight restriction is within the police’s remit.
