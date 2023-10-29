News you can trust since 1853
Halifax residents welcome 'marvellous relief' of lorry ban on their road

Residents on a Halifax road plagued for years by “rat running” traffic have welcomed a lorry weight restriction.
By John Greenwood
Published 29th Oct 2023, 11:00 GMT
But people living on Jumples Crag in Mixenden say traffic calming measures are still needed to stop some drivers speeding.

The residents have long-campaigned for a lorry ban to be placed on their road, saying their homes shake when HGVs use the route.

Now, Calderdale Council has brought in a 3.5 tonne weight restriction on those vehicles in that street.

HGVs are now banned from using Jumples Crag in Mixenden, Halifax.HGVs are now banned from using Jumples Crag in Mixenden, Halifax.
Residents fought a long battle to get the lorry ban, with noise and safety concerns and reports of traffic jamming and backing up.

They were supported by Halifax MP Holly Lynch and ward councillors and, to strengthen their case, they compiled their own filmed and recorded survey of numbers of vehicles using the route.

Access to Straight Lane, Jumples itself and Crag Lane is still allowed for emergency services, public service vehicles, utilities and vehicles needing to access properties.

But police can take now enforcement action against anyone ignoring the weight restriction.

Resident Clare Simeunovich, whose home was once hit by a vehicle, said the restriction is having about a 75 per cent success rate.

Some HGV drivers still using the route are being caught on residents’ cameras, she said.

“The weight restriction is a marvellous relief,” she said.

Bit she says action to curb speeding is still needed.

“HGVs are less of a problem – now the high speeds and high volume need addressing,” she said.

Ms Simeunovich said residents remained frustrated and mystified at delays getting promised traffic calming measures to deal with some of the problems.

