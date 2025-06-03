Halifax road closures: Here are the roads that will be closed for shows at the Piece Hall 2025
From June to August, the months that the concerts are taking place, road closures will be in place around the venue.
Blackledge, which runs along the Piece Hall’s South Gate, from Square Chapel car park to Orange Box car park will be closed throughout the summer.
Cross Street is also set to be closed until the end of August.
Alfred Street East will also be closed on concert days from 4pm to 11.30pm.
Union Street will be closed on event days at The Piece Hall from the junctions with Westgate and New Road.
The closures will be in place between 10pm and 11.30pm.
Parking will be suspended on live event days along Union Street between 2pm and 11pm.
Horton Street will also see parking suspended during this time
For more information on days of the shows at the Piece Hall visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk
