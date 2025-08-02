Halifax road closures: Hospital work brings roadworks until September to part of Halifax as patients urged 'please allow more time for your journey'
Dudwell Lane will be closed so that cabling can be laid to the hospital.
The Dudwell Lane entrance to the hospital will also be shut, with access only for for deliveries and patients using Renal, Endoscopy, Neurophysiology and the Diabetes Centre.
All other patients will be advised to use the A&E car park, or the Women’s and Children’s car park.
There will be no pedestrian access from the A629 onto Dudwell Lane.
Patients are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys and follow the diversion signs.
And there will be temporary traffic lights on Godfrey Road which are expected to start on Monday, August 18 and due to finish on Friday, September 5.
Patients will still be able to access the hospital via the A&E entrance and the Women’s and Children’s entrance on Godfrey Road throughout these works but via Dudwell Lane only.