A two-week Halifax road closure as part of work at Calderdale Royal Hospital starts on Monday (August 4).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dudwell Lane will be closed so that cabling can be laid to the hospital.

The Dudwell Lane entrance to the hospital will also be shut, with access only for for deliveries and patients using Renal, Endoscopy, Neurophysiology and the Diabetes Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All other patients will be advised to use the A&E car park, or the Women’s and Children’s car park.

Cable-laying work is taking place

There will be no pedestrian access from the A629 onto Dudwell Lane.

Patients are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys and follow the diversion signs.

And there will be temporary traffic lights on Godfrey Road which are expected to start on Monday, August 18 and due to finish on Friday, September 5.

Patients will still be able to access the hospital via the A&E entrance and the Women’s and Children’s entrance on Godfrey Road throughout these works but via Dudwell Lane only.