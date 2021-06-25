Halifax Road through Todmorden reopens after police incident

Calderdale Council put out the warning this morning saying the Halifax Road in Todmorden between Cross Stone Road and Key Sike Lane, was closed for a police Incident.

Early reports said the road would be closed for most of the day but the Council has said the road has now-re-opened.

West Yorkshire has so far confirmed that the road has been closed due to a road traffic collision.

Burnley Road in Todmorden has been closed by police

More details to follow.