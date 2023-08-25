Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Calderdale Royal Hospital , says Dyrclough Lane will be closed to traffic turning left from Salterhebble Hill.

The closure is in place during the day from Monday (August 28) until Wednesday.

"Instead, you can either turn left at the lights before the hospital onto Godfrey Road, and then loop around Skircoat Green, or continue on and bear left onto Stafford Road then left at Skircoat Green Road, leading to the traffic lights at Dryclough Lane,” say the trust.