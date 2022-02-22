Halifax sewer network upgrades costing £75,000 sees closure of road by Yorkshire Water

Relining the sewer will improve resilience on the network and reduce the chances of cracks or leaks from the pipes Yorkshire Water has said.

Rachel Woodhead, operational project manager from Yorkshire Water, said: “The investment in this area will improve the resilience of the sewer network and is an important part of our pollution prevention work.

“We’re working closely with Calderdale highways to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum. We appreciate our customer’s patience whilst we carry out the work.”

Yorkshire Water engineers

Beacon Hill Road will initially be closed until February 27 so that teams can carry out surveys and install a new manhole for better access to the sewer.

A signed diversion route and a Yorkshire Water funded shuttle bus will be in place.

The water company will need to revisit the road to clean and line the sewer - to do so the road will also be closed between March 5and 6, and March 12-13.