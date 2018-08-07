Halifax Station Gateway: Progress on the scheme so far

The project to to transform Halifax railway station received another funding boost to progress with more detailed plans.

READ MORE: Halifax station gateway study cost breaks the £1m mark

The Halifax Station Gateway project aims to deliver a transformational redevelopment of Halifax Rail Station. Here we look at what is planned, how much will be spent and what it will mean for Halifax.

What is planned for Halifax Railway station gateway scheme?

A number of design options have been considered by Calderdale Council in partnership with Network Rail, Northern and other organisations. The concept design includes:

A proposed new station at platform level

A transport interchange combining all modes of travel to and from the station

Replacement of the station access bridge with an attractive landscaped entrance to the new station

A new car park and drop-off, pick-up and taxi points

Reopening the third platform in front of the ‘1855 building’

New areas for shops or food and drink businesses

What could Halifax railway station look like?

The picture gallery link at the top of the page (or by clicking here) shows how Halifax train station and the surrounding areas could be transformed

How much will the project cost and how much has been spent already?

The total cost of the scheme is forecast to be £28.2 million, of which £10.6 million will be funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority from the West Yorkshire plus Transport Fund. An additional £793,000 has been approved for Calderdale Council to undertake additional feasibility works and produce a comprehensive outline business case.This takes the total expenditure approval to £1.108 million.

What will the project bring?

It is anticipated that the transformation of the railway station would see an increase in the number of rail journeys and visitors to Halifax, an increase in investment by local employers and a boost to the number of local business start-ups and external businesses moving into the town, within five years of the completion of the project.

What has been said about Halifax station gateway?

“Halifax rail station is a key gateway not only for Calderdale but for North England. It is an entry point into our thriving town and close to major employers, as well as visitor destinations like Eureka and the iconic Piece Hall. Around two million people use Halifax rail station every year, and we have an ambitious target to see 50 per cent more rail trips in 2026 than in 2016. Improving the station and the way people access it would help meet future demand. It would also improve the travel experience, create a more attractive environment and boost the local economy by increasing investment, jobs and tourism." - Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins,

Key dates and timescales

Approval of an updated outline business case (decision point 3) is forecast to be achieved in Spring 2019

The full approval for the project is set for Winter 2020 with a completion date of winter 2023