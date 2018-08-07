Halifax station gateway study cost breaks the £1m mark

A request has been made by Calderdale Council for more money to be made available to develop plans for the Halifax station gateway plan.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority has already approved £315,000 to start planning for the scheme. An additional £793,000 has been approved for Calderdale Council to undertake additional feasibility works and produce a comprehensive outline business case.

The total cost of the scheme is forecast to be £28.2 million, of which £10.6 million will be funded by the WYCA from the West Yorkshire plus Transport Fund.

The Halifax Station Gateway project aims to deliver a transformational redevelopment of Halifax Rail Station.

An iconic station building will be constructed, connecting architecturally with the Grade II Listed 1855 Building.

A new platform will be also be created increasing the number of passengers using the station in Halifax.

The land in front of the station - owned by Calderdale Council and currently leased to Eureka! The Children’s Museum - will be developed into an attractive landscaped ‘Station Gardens’.

The ‘Station Gardens’ will connect the station with Halifax Town Centre via both the Piece Hall and Horton Street, and to Eureka! The Children’s Museum.

The project is being developed by Calderdale Council in parallel with the West Yorkshire plus Transport Fund A629 Halifax Town Centre (phase 2) project. In combination these projects will transform the Eastern Gateway to Halifax Town Centre.

