Halifax to Hebden Bridge trains: Trains back running between Halifax and Hebden Bridge after emergency services called to track but delays and cancellations still expected
All trains were cancelled and bus replacement services put in place after emergency services were called to what is being described as “an incident” at 4.11pm.
It is being reported that the incident happened at Sowerby Bridge station.
The Courier has contacted British Transport Police but they have not confirmed any more details.
National Rail has said: “Lines have now reopened following the emergency services dealing with an incident between Hebden Bridge and Halifax/Brighouse.
"As service returns to normal, trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.
"This is expected until 8.30pm.
“Ticket acceptance is in place with TransPennine Express between Manchester and Leeds in both directions via Huddersfield.
"Ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.”
We will update this story with more details as we get them.
