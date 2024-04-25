Halifax to Hebden Bridge trains: Trains back running between Halifax and Hebden Bridge after emergency services called to track but delays and cancellations still expected

Train lines between Halifax and Hebden Bridge are open again but passengers are being warned they may still face cancellations and delays.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Apr 2024, 16:44 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 19:34 BST
All trains were cancelled and bus replacement services put in place after emergency services were called to what is being described as “an incident” at 4.11pm.

It is being reported that the incident happened at Sowerby Bridge station.

The Courier has contacted British Transport Police but they have not confirmed any more details.

Trains have been cancelled or delayed

National Rail has said: “Lines have now reopened following the emergency services dealing with an incident between Hebden Bridge and Halifax/Brighouse.

"As service returns to normal, trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

"This is expected until 8.30pm.

“Ticket acceptance is in place with TransPennine Express between Manchester and Leeds in both directions via Huddersfield.

"Ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.”

We will update this story with more details as we get them.

