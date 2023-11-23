Two events will be held in Halifax as part of a major consultation on the future of buses in West Yorkshire.

This will give the public the chance to learn more about the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s proposals for bus reform, explain how they can have their say on how buses should be run and ask questions to the project team.

Two 90-minute sessions will be held in Halifax Town Hall on November 27, 2023, as part of the Calderdale Transport Forum.

This comes at an important milestone as the consultation hits the halfway point, following a series of drop-in events across the region having already taken place, along with an online webinar.

Halifax Bus Station

Simon Warburton, Executive Director of Transport at the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “This is a really important decision for West Yorkshire – so it’s vital that we hear the views of as many people as we can – both bus users and non-bus users.

“We’ve had a fantastic response to the consultation so far, and now people have a chance to come along, ask a question to the project team, and learn more about our proposals in person.”

The 12-week consultation, which closes on January 7 2024, asks people to have their say on how buses should be run in West Yorkshire.

Currently, buses are mainly run by private operators. A Combined Authority assessment, which has been reviewed by an independent auditor, has looked at the options for bus reform and concluded that Franchising would offer “clear strategic benefits”.

Bus Franchising would give the Combined Authority control over the routes, frequency, fares and overall standards of the region’s buses, and it would then contract bus operators to run these on its behalf.

The assessment also looked at the benefits of new partnerships with local bus operators, known as ‘enhanced partnership plus’.

Subject to the outcome of the consultation and a final decision by Mayor Tracy Brabin, the plans could result in bus services in West Yorkshire coming back under public control.

Coun Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “Good bus travel is important to our communities. It gives people a lower-carbon way to get to places that matter to them for their work and leisure. This helps our towns and places to thrive, reduces inequalities by improving access to jobs and businesses, and contributes to local climate action.

“Calderdale Transport Forum is a new way to find out more about plans to develop transport across West Yorkshire and ensure Calderdale’s voice is reflected in the plans. We’re pleased to welcome the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to our next Transport Forum meeting to present its plans for the way buses are run across the region. We invite local people to come along and have their say as part of the consultation.”