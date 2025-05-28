Halifax traffic: Bus route to terminate differently and drivers face diversions due to roadworks
Bus passengers are being warned of changes to a service due to roadworks this week.
Jim Allen Lane, Midgley is closed from its junction with Towngate to Lydgate Farm until Monday, June 2.
The alternative route for drivers is via Towngate, Midgley Road, Burnley Road, Luddenden Lane, Solomon Hill, and vice versa.
Buses will be terminating differently on the route during the closure.
Metro Travel News has shared: "Midgley Jim Allen Lane is closed due to roadworks until Monday 2 June.
“TeamPennine 574 will terminate at Booth during these works.
“We appreciate your patience.”
