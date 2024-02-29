Halifax traffic: First buses being diverted 'until further notice' because of traffic jams in Halifax
The company says traffic congestion at Broad Street is causing the diversions which will impact on the 508, 509, 510, 511, 512, 521, 522, 523, 548 and 576 routes.
The 509 is diverting from Shroggs Road, Lee Bridge, Dean Clough, Cross Hills, Northgate and Winding Road.
The 510 is diverting via Broad Street, Orange Street, Ovenden Road and Shroggs Road.
The 512, 521, 522, 523 outbound will see all journeys from Halifax Bus Station via Broad Street, Orange Street, Ovenden Road and Shroggs Road.
The 511, 521, 522, 523 inbound will see all journeys to Shroggs Road at the junction via Shroggs Road, Lee Bridge, Dean Clough, Cross Hills, Northgate and Winding Road.
The 508, 548, 576 outbound will see all journeys from Halifax Bus Station via Broad Street, Orange Street, Burdock Way and New Bank then resuming normal route.
The 508, 548, 576 inbound routes will be as normal.