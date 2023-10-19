New traffic restrictions aimed at boosting road safety have come into force in Mixenden and Todmorden.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since the beginning of this month, large vehicles weighing 3.5 tonnes or more have been banned from using Straight Lane, Jumples and Crag Lane in Mixenden.

Calderdale Council says the move follows concerns from residents about the number of large vehicles that have been using the route as a short cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roads are not suitable for HGVs, says the council, but some drivers have been ignoring the advisory “unsuitable for HGV” signs that were in place.

Calderdale Councillor Jenny Lynn

The council has now resorted to legal measures to to bring in the 3.5t weight restriction.

This means the police can take enforcement action against anyone ignoring the restriction.

Signs are in place encouraging drivers of large vehicles to use alternative routes, including advance signing on the A629 to advise them of the ban and direct them to stay on the A629, rather than using Straight Lane, Jumples and Crag Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access to these roads is still allowed for emergency services, public service vehicles, utilities and vehicles needing to access properties.r

Councillor Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said: “We understand how distressing the volume of traffic in the Jumples Crag area has been for residents.

“We do everything we can to help keep Calderdale’s roads safe. As shown by the Jumples case, we won’t hesitate to use our legal powers to introduce formal traffic bans when road users put others at risk.

"By introducing a large vehicle restriction, we hope to reduce the risk to people and other traffic, preserve the area’s character and improve air quality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Todmorden, the council is introducing new traffic restrictions around Todmorden Town Hall “to make the area more pleasant and safer for people to walk around and improve the look of the streets to complement the town centre’s historical features”.

This is part of the A646 Corridor Improvement Programme - a major road improvement scheme aimed at reducing congestion and supporting active travel on and around one of the busiest routes in Calderdale.

The first phase started in Todmorden town centre and has included relaying Water Street, Bridge Street, Calder Street and School Lane with stone setts and flags, and realigning the kerb line outside the town hall and repaving in Yorkshire stone.

Now the council is set to change access to the side streets around the town hall to support pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Monday, November 6, vehicles won’t be able to access Bridge Street between 10am and 4pm. Blue badge holders and vehicles loading and unloading will have access between 4pm and 10am.

There will be no access to School Lane or Calder Street for vehicles at any time, except for blue badge holders and vehicles loading and unloading.

Coun Lynn said: “We want people in Calderdale to enjoy our thriving towns and get around safely, easily and actively, in ways that support their health and the borough’s climate action goals.

"The traffic restrictions around Todmorden Town Hall will help with this.