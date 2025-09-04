Halifax traffic: One person taken to hospital after a crash on Boothtown Road this morning

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Sep 2025, 08:27 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 11:28 BST
A person was taken to hospital after a crash in Boothtown this morning (Thursday).

The A647 Boothtown Road was blocked both ways from Mill Lane to Claremount Road due to the incident.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 7.21am this morning (4 September) to report a collision between a car and a cyclist on Boothtown Road in Halifax.

"An ambulance, a team leader and a rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Leeds General Infirmary.”

