Halifax traffic: One person taken to hospital after a crash on Boothtown Road this morning
A person was taken to hospital after a crash in Boothtown this morning (Thursday).
The A647 Boothtown Road was blocked both ways from Mill Lane to Claremount Road due to the incident.
A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 7.21am this morning (4 September) to report a collision between a car and a cyclist on Boothtown Road in Halifax.
"An ambulance, a team leader and a rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Leeds General Infirmary.”