Halifax traffic: Road blocked due to a crash on Boothtown Road this morning
A crash has blocked a road on a major route between Halifax and Queensbury this morning (Thursday).
There is traffic congestion due to crash on A647 Boothtown Road both ways from Mill Lane to Claremount Road.
A school bus between Queensbury and Lightcliffe Academy is currently stuck on its route due to the incident.
Metro Travel News shared: “First Halifax have advised the LC4 is currently stuck at a road closure owing to a Police incident.
"They will attempt to turn when possible.”