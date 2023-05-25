News you can trust since 1853
Halifax traffic: Traffic lights letting through 'barely three vehicles at a time' and TV filming causing bus delays through Halifax today

Buses through Halifax town centre are being delayed by traffic lights not letting enough vehicles through and a road being shut for filming.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th May 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read

First has warned that eight of its services are being held up by up to 30 minutes because the timing of the lights at the junction of Market Street and Northgate have changed.

It has tweeted: “The timing of traffic lights at Market Street and Northgate junction, Halifax, have been altered, with barely three vehicles through before changing.”

The closure of Crossley Street for the filming of a new TV show starring Ewan McGregor at Halifax Town Hall is exacerbating delays, says First.

There are delays of around 30 minutesThere are delays of around 30 minutes
It said 503, 509, 510, 512, 521, 522, 523 and 586 buses are being held up.

As reported by the Courier earlier this week, several roads are shut and no loading signs have gone up for the filming of A Gentleman in Moscow.

The crew arrived on Monday to start setting up equipment in and around Halifax Town Hall.

They will start filming for five days from Wednesday, May 31.

Crossley Street and Town Hall Street East in Halifax will be closed between today (Thursday) and Friday, June 9 for the production.

Parking has also been suspended on streets around the town hall – Princess Street, Crossley Street and Town Hall Street East.

A Gentleman in Moscow: Road shut warnings as film crew for new Ewan McGregor TV ...
