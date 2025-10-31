Halifax traffic: Two-way traffic lights are causing long delays on route in and out of Halifax

Drivers are facing delays on a major route in and out of Halifax this morning (Friday).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are currently two-way traffic lights along A58 Godley Lane to allow for works by Yorkshire Water to take place.

The roadworks are set to be in place until 6pm tomorrow (Saturday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic in Calderdale.

Yorkshire Water shared: “We just want to let you know that we are aware of how inconvenient roadworks can be.

"We carefully plan in the works under strict license from the local authority to ensure the disruption is kept to a minimum.”

Drivers are facing delays on the route this morning.

Along the A58 Halifax Road in the direction of Godley Lane drivers are seeing delays of 13 minutes.

On the A6036 Bradford Road joining Godley Lane there are five minute delays.