Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some services were stopped and others were severely delayed from yesterday afternoon until late last night.

Police have this morning confirmed that was because someone had died on the tracks near Sowerby Bridge’s station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Sowerby Bridge railway station at around 3.37pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.