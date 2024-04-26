Halifax trains: Death on tracks near Sowerby Bridge station caused trains between Halifax and Hebden Bridge to be cancelled
Some services were stopped and others were severely delayed from yesterday afternoon until late last night.
Police have this morning confirmed that was because someone had died on the tracks near Sowerby Bridge’s station.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Sowerby Bridge railway station at around 3.37pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”