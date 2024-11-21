Halifax trains: Trains cancelled between Leeds and Halifax after signalling fault

By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Nov 2024, 14:19 GMT
Buses are being deployed after trains to Halifax had to be cancelled.

A fault in the signalling system between the two stations meant trains had to be stopped.

Although the line is now back open – as of 2pm – Northern says some services may still be cancelled or delayed.

Disruption is expected until 3.30pm.

Trains have been cancelled

There are replacement buses running but Northern is warning that those travelling by these buses will have their journey times extended by an hour.

For more information, visit Northern’s website at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/service-updates

