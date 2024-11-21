Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buses are being deployed after trains to Halifax had to be cancelled.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fault in the signalling system between the two stations meant trains had to be stopped.

Although the line is now back open – as of 2pm – Northern says some services may still be cancelled or delayed.

Disruption is expected until 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trains have been cancelled

There are replacement buses running but Northern is warning that those travelling by these buses will have their journey times extended by an hour.

For more information, visit Northern’s website at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/service-updates