Halifax trains: Trains through Hebden Bridge cancelled and replacement buses ordered after tree blocks line
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northern says services running through Hebden Bridge will be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.
Disruption is expected until 5.30pm.
Network Rail engineers have been requested to attend.
The Leeds to Manchester Victoria and Chester services are unable to operate beyond Halifax towards Manchester.
Northern says services towards Leeds can run at present but will become disrupted if the issue becomes prolonged.
Services between Bradford Interchange and Huddersfield, and between Hull and Halifax, can operate but are being disrupted due to congestion
Due to engineering work, only road replacement transport is available between Leeds and Huddersfield.
Services operating through Bradford Forster Square are also disrupted due to a track defect.