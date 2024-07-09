Halifax trains: Trains through Hebden Bridge cancelled and replacement buses ordered after tree blocks line

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jul 2024, 16:31 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 16:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Some train services through Hebden Bridge are being cancelled because of a tree blocking the line.

Northern says services running through Hebden Bridge will be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 5.30pm.

Network Rail engineers have been requested to attend.

Trains have been cancelledTrains have been cancelled
Trains have been cancelled

The Leeds to Manchester Victoria and Chester services are unable to operate beyond Halifax towards Manchester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northern says services towards Leeds can run at present but will become disrupted if the issue becomes prolonged.

Services between Bradford Interchange and Huddersfield, and between Hull and Halifax, can operate but are being disrupted due to congestion

Due to engineering work, only road replacement transport is available between Leeds and Huddersfield.

Services operating through Bradford Forster Square are also disrupted due to a track defect.

Related topics:TrainsHebden BridgeHalifaxLeedsDisruptionHuddersfieldNetwork Rail