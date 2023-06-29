Reports have shown that people are more eager than ever to get their annual summer holidays locked in this year.

In light of this, travel agent Hannah Dupuy gives money saving advice for those still to book your holiday this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Dupuy, Branch Manager at Barrhead Travel in Halifax, said “Summer is synonymous with holidays! It’s the season we all look forward to every single year; a chance to spend quality time with friends and family, explore new places, go on adventures, and make memories with the people we love the most.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

“Although it’s always worth it when your face first hits the sun, planning a holiday all by yourself can be a time-consuming and costly activity. By taking some precautionary steps and planning ahead you could really be saving yourself hundreds and making for a much more stress-free holiday. Our team of travel experts are on hand to help provide you with some of the best packages and deals on the market no matter where you're going!”

Book with a reputable travel agent

Travelling across the world, no matter how far, is no small feat. So, consider using a trusted and experienced travel agent to completely transform the planning process. With a wealth of knowledge and resources on hand, we can guarantee expert advice to suit your budgets and financial protection in case something goes wrong. Travel agents are also a great tool for securing exclusive tours, excursions and activities at a discounted rate, alleviating any stress and pressure to do it yourself.

Try something new

Photo by GAIZKA IROZ/AFP via Getty Images

If you don’t have a definite destination in mind, it might be useful to consider more unique holiday spots. The most popular European hot-spots, including Spain, Portugal and Greece, all have off-the-beaten track alternatives which will likely have higher availability at lower price-point, particularly when booking late. Travelling to countries where the pound is worth more against the local currency, such as Turkey or Egypt, can help your budget go further.

Be flexible

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flexibility is key when booking a summer holiday. Being flexible with destination, departure airport and duration can all help when looking for a holiday within your budget. Even the day you leave can have a significant impact on costs and savings – something your local travel agent can advise you on.

Odd durations which fall outside the usual week or fortnight can often offer better value for money. If you’re based in Scotland, travelling to English airports at the start of the Scottish school holiday season can help reduce air fares – and vice-versa at the end of August when Scottish schools return.

Why not set sail?

Cruising is a fantastic way to travel and there are still excellent offers on some itineraries this summer, particularly in the Mediterranean with convenient departures from ports across the UK or you European port cities like Barcelona. As well as being inclusive of food, drink and onboard experiences, you’ll pack just once but enjoy multiple destinations in one trip – perfect if you can’t decide where you’d like to go! Families love cruising as there’s something for all ages and most ships have dedicated kids’ clubs and entertainment.

Don’t forget travel insurance.