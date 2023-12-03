The Met Office and Calderdale Council have issued warnings for ice across Calderdale.

The council says there could be black ice on roads and footpaths overnight and tomorrow morning.

And The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning that is in place until noon tomorrow for ice, saying it could lead to “leading to difficult travel conditions”.

It says there may be “some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths” and “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”.

Calderdale Council has said: “Tonight's forecast for snow, combined with the rain in the early hours of the morning, is likely to lead to black ice on our roads and footpaths.

"Gritting teams will be out treating main routes but please take extra care when travelling overnight and in the morning.”

After snow earlier today, the Met Office has forecast more snow – at times heavy – until the early hours of tomorrow.

They are then forecasting heavy rain until around 1pm.

Temperatures will range between 0C and 1C overnight but will feel as cold as -3C.