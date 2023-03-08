The council says its gritters are ready for the severe weather being predicted to hit the borough over the coming days but need residents’ help to keep roads clear.

It is also warning people to avoid travel as much as possible in the snow.

"Our gritters are prepared for heavy snow, which is forecast tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday,” says the council.

Gritters will be out

"They'll be out from 6pm this evening treating precautionary routes across Calderdale.

"The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for 3pm tomorrow until midday on Friday. It is advisable to avoid travel as much as possible during heavy snowfall and wintry weather.

