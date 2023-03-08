Halifax weather: 'Leave space for gritters plea' as heavy snow forecast for Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge, Elland and Hebden Bridge
Calderdale Council is urging people to ensure gritters have room to get through amidst a Met Office Amber weather warning for heavy snow.
The council says its gritters are ready for the severe weather being predicted to hit the borough over the coming days but need residents’ help to keep roads clear.
It is also warning people to avoid travel as much as possible in the snow.
"Our gritters are prepared for heavy snow, which is forecast tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday,” says the council.
"They'll be out from 6pm this evening treating precautionary routes across Calderdale.
"The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for 3pm tomorrow until midday on Friday. It is advisable to avoid travel as much as possible during heavy snowfall and wintry weather.
"Please help us treat the gritting network by leaving enough space in the road for us to get through. We need a clearance of 3.5m between parked cars.”