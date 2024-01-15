Calderdale is bracing itself for snow and potential disruption as the Met Office extends its snow and ice warning for the area from one day to three.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The yellow weather warning comes into force in the early hours of tomorrow (Tuesday) morning and stretches right through until noon on Wednesday.

There is also a yellow warning in place from the early hours of Thursday until midnight on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office’s weather experts are warning of possible travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers; possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel; some rural communities could become cut off; a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces; and power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Calderdale is bracing itself for snow

According to the most recent Met Office forecast, light snow is forecast to begin to fall tomorrow from 6pm and continue through until the early hours of Wednesday.

More snow is forecast from around 9pm on Thursday until 3am on Friday.

The sub-zero temperatures will continue, falling to -3C tonight which will feel like -6C.