Halifax weather: THREE DAY snow and ice warning from Met Office and sub-zero temperatures for Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Brighouse and Sowerby Bridge
The yellow weather warning comes into force in the early hours of tomorrow (Tuesday) morning and stretches right through until noon on Wednesday.
There is also a yellow warning in place from the early hours of Thursday until midnight on Thursday.
The Met Office’s weather experts are warning of possible travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers; possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel; some rural communities could become cut off; a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces; and power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services such as mobile phone coverage.
According to the most recent Met Office forecast, light snow is forecast to begin to fall tomorrow from 6pm and continue through until the early hours of Wednesday.
More snow is forecast from around 9pm on Thursday until 3am on Friday.
The sub-zero temperatures will continue, falling to -3C tonight which will feel like -6C.
Tomorrow will see temperatures reaching no higher than 2C and falling to -2C.