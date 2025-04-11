Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale business owners and residents of towns hit by higher parking charges and other restrictions have been voicing their concerns to councillors.

Spring has seen on-street charges rising in towns including Hebden Bridge and Brighouse – to the dismay of some who say it is hitting their trade.

Protesters from the towns lobbied councillors outside Halifax Town Hall at a meeting of Calderdale Council.

Some Hebden Bridge residents are worried about the impact of the recent rises and other traffic-related measures, including new double yellow lines preventing parking around Central Street, Hebden Bridge.

Protesters campaigning against recent parking charges and restrictions lobbied Calderdale councillors outside Halifax Town Hall

A recent meeting organised by two Independent Hebden Bridge town councillors saw issues raised, particularly about how changes are impacting people who live and work in Hebden Bridge.

And, as reported by the Courier, Hebden Royd Business Forum has written to the council also expressing concern and calling for some free short-stay spaces to be reintroduced.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said the parking requirements of the borough’s individual towns are carefully considered to manage provision and help identify opportunities to support wider objectives, such as air quality and options for active travel.

“The demand for parking space in Hebden Bridge can often outweigh supply,” she said,

“We want to more effectively manage parking spaces within the town, preventing the congested, and sometimes dangerous, environment caused by cars competing for limited spaces,” she said.

She added the most recent tariff increases aim to promote turnover of spaces whilst also encouraging the use of off-street car parks for anything other than the shortest stays, and supporting alternative ways to travel.

Coun Courtney said to make options like walking, cycling or using public transport more accessible, partnering West Yorkshire Combined Authority on a corridor improvement programme aims to make it safer and healthier for people to get to town, while also taking into account that those who need to use a car can find a place to park.

“We continue to listen to local people and the impact of the parking tariff changes will be monitored,” she said.

“We are also developing parking area plans for each of the six towns in Calderdale, helping us to gain a greater understanding of the parking needs of a town and inform future decision making.”

At the protest, representatives from Brighouse included businessman Oliver Blackburn, who said many businesses were concerned about the charges and restrictions, and also planned pedestrianisation of three streets.

In the chamber, the council’s deputy leader, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot), speaking in a debate on promoting business, said he was mindful people were concerned about parking issues.

But, he said: “My concern is where we are talking down our areas, and we see it happening online and we see it happening about places like the borough market, we’ve seen it Hebden Bridge, and it is pernicious and it needs to stop.

“It doesn’t help us promote what’s the best about Calderdale, it doesn’t help us get our message out about our vital and very unique local offer, whether that’s The Piece Hall, whether that’s the investment happening in Brighouse or whether it’s our beautiful market towns like Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge and elsewhere.”