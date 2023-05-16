As reported by the Courier, drivers and bus passengers were facing hour-long delays in both directions on Burnely Road on Friday because of several sets of temporary lights.

A train strike that day exacerbated the travel nightmare.

Calderdale Council says it has been doing all it can to help and has apologised for the jams people faced on Friday.

Drivers faced delays of an hour

A spokesperson said: “As part of the wider A646 Corridor Improvement Programme, work started on Friday to improve safety on this busy road, with work taking place between Stubbing Holme Road and the junction with Heptonstall Road.

"This involves the widening of footways and improvements to Heptonstall Junction.

"To carry out this work safely, it is necessary for temporary traffic lights to be in place. Whilst some level of disruption is unavoidable, the council is doing all it can to carry out the work as quickly as possible and minimise the impact on traffic in the area."

The spokesperson said work is taking place seven days a week, and the traffic lights will be manned between 7am and 7pm every day.

"We are aware that Friday was a particularly challenging day for commuters, as unplanned utility works in the area caused further problems with traffic and the train strike further exacerbated the issues,” the spokesperson added.

"In response to the congestion on Friday, extra staff have been on site over the weekend and will remain in place throughout this week to help manage the flow of traffic.

"Priority is also being given to school buses in recognition that some students will be taking exams at this time.

"Parking in the area has also been coned off to help flow through the temporary traffic lights. The council asks that people leave these cones in place and that motorists drive with consideration for others and respect the rules which are in place for everyone’s safety.

"The progression of works will allow the traffic management to be simplified in the coming days, which will further minimise the associated disruption in this area.

"We will also continue to proactively monitor the situation and respond accordingly.”

The current work is expected to take "around two to three weeks to complete”, say the council.

There is further work is scheduled around Hebden Bridge in June, with the Environment Agency digging trial holes to inform final designs for a flood alleviation scheme.

This is expected to take around five weeks to complete.

The spokesperson said: “The resurfacing of Market Street is also a priority for the council and the current work has been scheduled to enable these works to be carried out in quick succession in early July.

"However, the resurfacing work will take place at night and there will be no traffic management during the day.