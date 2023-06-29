Work is scheduled for mid-July to repair and improve the road surface through the centre of of the town.

Calderdale Council is carrying out work on Market Street and Bridge Lanes, between Holme Street and Mytholm Close.

The town has already seen several different roadworks projects over the past two months, with some causing huge traffic jams.

Roadworks are planned

In May, extra workers were called in after roadworks caused traffic misery in and out of Hebden Bridge and hour-long delays.

The council says the latest work is due to the road’s poor condition and faded markings, and that residents have requested it be carried out.

Work is set to take place from Monday, July 17 and will be complete by Friday, July 28.

To ensure the safety of road users and the workforce, the council says the road will be closed to traffic from 8pm until 6am, Monday to Friday. There will be no traffic management during the day.

Residents and businesses along the closure route have been informed.

Access for those living or working on the road will be maintained where possible in one direction or the other, however there will be no through route.

Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times. Diversions will be in place, with traffic diverted via Mytholmroyd, Littleborough and Todmorden.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “We know from feedback from local people and from our own inspections that the road surface through the centre of Hebden Bridge is currently in a poor condition. As such, we’re carrying out resurfacing works and restoring the road markings which are in a particularly bad state.

“Ensuring the surface is fit for purpose is a priority for us, however, we do understand that this is a busy road, and any works will cause disruption for residents and businesses.

"We’re working hard to minimise this and will be carrying out the work in the late evening and overnight, and only on weekdays, to limit disruption as much as possible.