In this new series we’ll shine the spotlight on parts of our borough, starting with Heptonstall.

Heptonstall has two churches within one graveyard.

At the centre of the village are the ruins of the Church of St Thomas a’ Becket built between 1256 and 1260. Later adaptations gave the church two naves, two aisles and two chantry chapels as well as a tower.

The older churchyard claims "King" David Hartley, founder of the Cragg Vale Coiners, amongst notable graves there.

Also in Heptonstall there is a rare octangular Methodist Chapel. It is said to be the oldest Methodist church still in continuous use and the foundation stone was laid following the visit of John Wesley in 1764.

The village has also been used as a filming location in TV and film, recently in BBC’s The Gallows Pole and Happy Valley as well as Mike Leigh film Peterloo.

The village is on the route of the Calderdale Way, a 50-mile circular walk.

1 . Heptonstall The older churchyard claims "King" David Hartley, founder of the Cragg Vale Coiners, amongst notable graves there. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

2 . Heptonstall The village has also been used as a filming location in TV and film. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

3 . Heptonstall The village is on the route of the Calderdale Way, a 50-mile circular walk. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales