Heptonstall village spotlight: 10 photos showing the picturesque streets and rich history of village seen in Happy Valley and The Gallows Pole

We’re taking a look at the beautiful towns and villages that we have here in Calderdale.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Feb 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 12:31 BST

Heptonstall has two churches within one graveyard.

At the centre of the village are the ruins of the Church of St Thomas a’ Becket built between 1256 and 1260. Later adaptations gave the church two naves, two aisles and two chantry chapels as well as a tower.

The older churchyard claims "King" David Hartley, founder of the Cragg Vale Coiners, amongst notable graves there.

Also in Heptonstall there is a rare octangular Methodist Chapel. It is said to be the oldest Methodist church still in continuous use and the foundation stone was laid following the visit of John Wesley in 1764.

The village has also been used as a filming location in TV and film, recently in BBC’s The Gallows Pole and Happy Valley as well as Mike Leigh film Peterloo.

The village is on the route of the Calderdale Way, a 50-mile circular walk.

The White Lion, Heptonstall

The White Lion, Heptonstall

