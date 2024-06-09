Here are 14 mobile speed camera locations in Halifax, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge this week

1. Burnley Road
A646 Burnley Road, Luddendenfoot, Halifax - between 450m N/W of Station Road and John Naylor Lane Photo: Google Street View
2. Stainland Road
B6112 Stainland Road, Greetland - between 35m South of Bradley Lane and Queen Street Photo: Google Street View
3. Boothtown Road
A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane Photo: Google Street View
4. Bradford Road
A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive Photo: Google Street View