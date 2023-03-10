Here are the Halifax and Calderdale buses which are running as Halifax bus station travel centre shuts

All routes are being attempted but there changes to these services:

542 Norton Tower service is omitting Court Lane and going via Roils Head Road

Siddal services are using main roads to Siddal turning circle, omitting Back Hold Drive

Buses are starting to run

548 is operating to Brighouse only

549 is only operating along main roads only to and from Huddersfield, omitting Nunnery Lane, Birkby and Fixby

586 Commons services will terminate at Rishworth turning circle

Halifax Bus Station Travel Centre will be closed today due to operational difficulties.