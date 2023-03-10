News you can trust since 1853
Here are the Halifax and Calderdale buses which are running as Halifax bus station travel centre shuts

Buses have started running in Calderdale this morning after being cancelled because of the snow.

By Sarah Fitton
1 hour ago - 1 min read

All routes are being attempted but there changes to these services:

542 Norton Tower service is omitting Court Lane and going via Roils Head Road

Siddal services are using main roads to Siddal turning circle, omitting Back Hold Drive

Buses are starting to run
548 is operating to Brighouse only

549 is only operating along main roads only to and from Huddersfield, omitting Nunnery Lane, Birkby and Fixby

586 Commons services will terminate at Rishworth turning circle

Halifax Bus Station Travel Centre will be closed today due to operational difficulties.

We will update this story with more details as we get them.

