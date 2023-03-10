Here are the Halifax and Calderdale buses which are running as Halifax bus station travel centre shuts
Buses have started running in Calderdale this morning after being cancelled because of the snow.
All routes are being attempted but there changes to these services:
542 Norton Tower service is omitting Court Lane and going via Roils Head Road
Siddal services are using main roads to Siddal turning circle, omitting Back Hold Drive
548 is operating to Brighouse only
549 is only operating along main roads only to and from Huddersfield, omitting Nunnery Lane, Birkby and Fixby
586 Commons services will terminate at Rishworth turning circle
Halifax Bus Station Travel Centre will be closed today due to operational difficulties.
