Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale this New Year

Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, 31 December.
Boothtown Road Between Woodside Road & Ploughcroft Lane
Bradford Road, Northowram Between Park View Avenue & Victoria Drive
Burnley Road, Cornholme Between Greenfield Terrace & Carr Road
Burnley Road, Friendly Between 50m E of Warley Wood Lane & Whitty Lane
Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot Between 450m NW of Station Road to John Naylor Lane
Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot Between John Naylor Lane & Warley Wood Lane
Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd Between 130m NW of Clogg Works & Westfield Terrace
Crag Lane Between Jumples & Page Hill
Elland Road, Elland Between Binns Top Lane & Wood Lane
Halifax Road, Hipperholme Between Denholme Gate Road & 307M West of Watergate
Halifax Road, Hove Edge Between Pond Farm Drive & Elland Road
Leeds Road Between 174m E of Syke Lane & 246m W of Huddersfield Road
Moor End Road, Pellon Between Park Close and Moor End Gardens
Ovenden Road, Halifax Between Ovenden Way & Shay Lane
Skircoat Road, Halifax Between Hunger Hill & Heath Lane
Stainland Road Between 35m South of Bradley Lane & Queen Street