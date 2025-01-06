Here are the road closures and delays due to snow in Calderdale - including M62, A58 and A681

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the road closures and delays drivers are facing this morning (Monday) due to snow in Calderdale.

M62 – Restrictions and delays due to snow on M62 both ways from J21 A6193 Sir Isaac Newton Way (Milnrow) to J24 A629 (Ainley Top). Some lane restrictions remain due to the snow, not helped by the earlier closure on the eastbound side.

A58 at Ripponden – Delays and impassable due to snow on A58 Rochdale Road both ways from Swaindrod Lane to Swift Place.

(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

B6114 at Barkisland – Delays of seven minutes on B6114 Saddleworth Road Eastbound between A640 New Hey Road and Barsey Green Lane. Average speed 20 mph.

A672 near Ripponden – Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A672 Oldham Road Northbound between A672 and Godly Lane. Average speed 25 mph.

A681 at Todmorden – Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A681 Bacup Road Eastbound between A681 and A6033 Rochdale Road. Average speed 15 mph.