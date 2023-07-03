It says work on a major road improvement programme aimed at improving journey times, cutting congestion and supporting travel by bike and foot is underway.

The A646/A6033 Corridor Improvement Programme stretches from Todmorden to Skircoat Moor, near Halifax and is being delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority

Work is currently taking place around Hebden Bridge.

The council has explained what the works are for

The first stage focused in the area between Stubbing Holme Road and the junction with Heptonstall Road, where the pavement has been widened and crossing improvements are now complete.

A new westbound cycle lane is being created between Station Road and Fallingroyd which will require the removal of on-street parking spaces.

A small number of spaces on Market Street will also be removed, which the council says will support bus services through Hebden Bridge.

The council says additional parking has been created elsewhere in Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd Railway Station now has 194 spaces to cater for rail users, which can be used as a park and ride.

And the council is working with the Environment Agency to create a new car park at Stubbing Holme, once the flood defence work there is complete.

Further work is planned to aimed at helping pedestrians walking into town from the railway station, with footway widening planned on the currently narrow section of pavement between Albert Street and Commercial Street.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Whilst work is underway, every effort is being taking to reduce disruption as much as possible.

"The work is being carried out in stages and wherever possible the work will take place outside of peak hours.”

As reported by the Courier, there is also work scheduled for mid-July to repair and improve the road surface through the centre of of the town.

The council is carrying out the work on Market Street and Bridge Lanes, between Holme Street and Mytholm Close but only overnight and only on weekdays.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Climate Action, Active Travel, and Housing, Councillor Scott Patient, said: “The work being carried out in Hebden Bridge is part of a wider programme of improvements which will transform this busy route and bring a number of benefits for those living, working or travelling in and around the upper Calder Valley.

“Whilst the work will cause some short-term disruption, this will be minimised as much as possible and traffic management will be used only when necessary, as work moves around the town centre.

"In the longer term, the works will address long-standing issues regarding inadequate pavement widths along this busy stretch of highway.

"The scheme also includes measures to promote safer active travel and improve the reliability of bus services.”

Roadworks are also planned in Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, Luddendenfoot, Sowerby Bridge and King Cross.