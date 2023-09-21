Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ten of the new station’s 19 bus stands will be open from October 1. Other bus services will continue to run from stops in the town centre until the new station is complete in early 2024.

Construction work will continue until then, and the next milestones will include a newsagent and attracting tenants for the station’s other retail units, including a potential new café space.

Alongside improved facilities, safety measures and better access, the new station will enable passengers to switch between bus services more easily.

It also has solar panels, cycle parking, a new “green roof” covered in bee-friendly plants and more green space, contributing to the Leeds City Region’s aim to be carbon neutral by 2038.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: “We want bus travel to be everyone’s first choice in West Yorkshire because it’s the most attractive option to get around.

“Improving facilities for passengers is a key part of our journey towards creating a more inclusive and better-connected region.

“We can’t wait to welcome passengers back when the transformation is fully complete early next year.”

The scheme is being delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in partnership with Calderdale Council.

Coun Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “This is a significant step forward – for local people and visitors who’ll benefit from improved safety, comfort, connectivity and accessibility; for economic growth by connecting people to jobs and training; and for the Council’s priorities for thriving towns and places, reduced inequalities and climate action.

“We’re really pleased with the modern new bus station, which complements the other major regeneration projects across Halifax and Calderdale, as well as our wider plans to transform travel around the town centre.

“The building contributes to local and regional net zero carbon targets by encouraging people to travel sustainably by bus, and through its environmentally friendly features and improved cycle parking and walking routes.”

From the start of October, people will also be able to access a new “changing places” toilet, which will have extra features for people with a range of disabilities, including a hoist and height adjustable changing bench.

Passengers are being asked to visit wymetro.com/halifaxbusstationworks or call 0113 245 7676 for travel information.

Posters detailing where to catch buses and how to find out more about the project will be displayed at the station, on buses, and on key buildings and stops across the town centre.

Staff will also be on hand at the station to help people and answer questions.

The scheme is being delivered through the Combined Authority’s Transforming Cities Fund programme, which is aimed at making it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport.