What roadworks are taking place in Calderdale?

Here's where roadworks are taking place in Calderdale this week

Here are the roadworks currently taking place in Calderdale, how long they are estimated to last, the possibility of delays and which authority is responsible.

Pictures are from Google Street View.

Cable Overlay, road closure. Delays likely until March 29. Northern Powergrid.

1. Lister Lane, Halifax

Cable Overlay, road closure. Delays likely until March 29. Northern Powergrid.
other
Buy a Photo
Essential gas repair works, road closure. Delays likely until March 26. Northern Gas Networks.

2. Arches Street, Halifax

Essential gas repair works, road closure. Delays likely until March 26. Northern Gas Networks.
other
Buy a Photo
Service replacement,some carriageway incursion. Delays possible until March 22. Northern Powergrid.

3. Pellon Lane, Halifax

Service replacement,some carriageway incursion. Delays possible until March 22. Northern Powergrid.
other
Buy a Photo
Essential gas repair works, multi-way traffic lights.Delays possibleuntil March 26. Northern Gas Networks.

4. Savile Park Road, Halifax

Essential gas repair works, multi-way traffic lights.Delays possibleuntil March 26. Northern Gas Networks.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7