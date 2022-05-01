Here's what to expect from Gentleman Jack episode four

The eight-part series, written by Sally Wainwright, follows the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister.

A synopsis for the episode reads: "Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) is drawn back into her complicated past with Mariana (Lydia Leonard) during a trip to Lawton Hall.

"Determined to draw a line under the tempestuous 20-year relationship that Mariana is so desperate to reignite, the women find themselves raking over past heartache.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Jay Brooks

"Anne is shocked when Mariana confides ugly details about her marriage to Charles Lawton (Rupert Vansittart).

"Back at Shibden with her in-laws, Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) receives a visitor of her own, in a sneaky move by her meddling cousins."