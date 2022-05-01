Here's what to expect from Gentleman Jack episode four

Episode four of the BBC/HBO series Gentleman Jack will hit screens tonight (Sunday) at 9pm.

By Abigail Kellett
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 8:00 am

The eight-part series, written by Sally Wainwright, follows the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister.

A synopsis for the episode reads: "Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) is drawn back into her complicated past with Mariana (Lydia Leonard) during a trip to Lawton Hall.

"Determined to draw a line under the tempestuous 20-year relationship that Mariana is so desperate to reignite, the women find themselves raking over past heartache.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Jay Brooks

"Anne is shocked when Mariana confides ugly details about her marriage to Charles Lawton (Rupert Vansittart).

"Back at Shibden with her in-laws, Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) receives a visitor of her own, in a sneaky move by her meddling cousins."

Gentleman Jack continues on BBC One at 9pm tonight (Sunday).

BBCHalifax