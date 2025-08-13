Here's when the A646 between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge will close for final repairs

The final stage of the repairs and reinstatement to the A646 Charlestown will complete on the weekend of Friday, September 5.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working with Calderdale Council, Yorkshire Water will completely resurface the road which will require the overnight closure of the A646 Charleston between Underbank Avenue and Stoney Lane on Friday, September 5 from 11.30pm until 5.30am on Saturday, September 6.

The road will then close again from 11.30pm on Saturday, September 6 and reopen on Sunday, September 7 at 5.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final stage of the repairs and reinstatement to the A646 Charlestown will complete on the weekend of Friday, September 5.

In both instances the road should be reopened before the first bus of the day.

A signed diversion will be in place during the closure.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “This represents the final piece of what has been a challenging repair taking several months.

"We apologise the inconvenience that this has caused local residents and business and thank them for their patience as we, undertook this complex and lengthy repair.”

Emergency works began back in December to repair a collapsed sewer and damaged culvert.