Here's when there will be overnight M62 closures to allow for bridge replacement preparation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers using the M62 are being advised that the first of a series of carriageway closures related to the replacement of a railway bridge over the motorway is taking place next week.

Network Rail is replacing Castleton bridge which carries the main railway line over the M62 between Manchester and Rochdale as part of the Manchester Victoria to Leeds route.

The M62 will be closed in both directions in September for two full weekends when the bridge will be removed and replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preparation work this month requires five successive overnight closures of the westbound M62 from Monday (July 15).

Drivers using the M62 are being advised that the first of a series of carriageway closures related to the replacement of a railway bridge over the motorway is taking place next week.

Next week, the westbound carriageway will be closed nightly between 9pm and 6am between junction 20 of the motorway at Rochdale and junction 19 at Heywood.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place with drivers leaving the westbound M62 at junction 20, joining the southbound A627(M) and then using the westbound A664 and northbound A6046 to re-join the M62 at junction 19.

Drivers are being reminded the M62 will be closed in both directions around the clock for two full weekends in September – from 9pm on Friday, September 6 to 6am on Monday, September 9 and from 9pm on Friday, September 20 to 6am on Monday, September 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be nightly closures of the motorway in both directions between the two weekend closures.