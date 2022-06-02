Highways spending programme of almost £7.7m on Calderdale's roads up for approval

Calderdale Council Cabinet members are being asked to approve the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) Programme for the financial year 2022-23 when they meet on Monday, June 6.

This will see almost £3.6 million spent on maintaining carriageways, including surface dressing and resurfacing, with the council believing this will ensure it stays within the five per cent target for “urgent maintenance required to principal roads”, a target agreed by all West Yorkshire Council’s in consultation with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Calderdale’s target for the “unclassified road” network is ten per cent but in order to reduce the unclassified roads from their current 21 per cent to ten per cent much higher levels of investment would be required – around £35 million with an annual investment of around £7 million would be needed to retain a steady rate – out of spending range at the moment.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryecroft Lane in Brighouse is one of the roads set to be improved

Around £1.7 million will be spent on “borough-wide” projects such as street furniture de-cluttering and white lining, almost £1.4 million on maintaining structures such as walls and bridges, £455,000 going towards safer roads schemes ranging from local safety issues to 20mph zones, £192,000 earmarked for active travel and public rights of way issues and £350,000 on traffic control and management matters.

Areas to be surface dressed include: Cold Edge Road, Wainstalls, Wakefield Road, Hipperholme, Scammonden Road, Barkisland, Halifax Road, Todmorden, Brighouse and Denholm Gate, Shelf, Leeds Road, Hipperholme, Whitwell Estate, Elland , Grasmere Estate, Elland, Rooley and Newlands, Sowerby, Dean Lane to Birks Lane, Mill Bank, and Seed Hill Terrace, Mixenden – together totalling around £1.15 million.

Classified roads it is planned to resurface include: Wakefield Road, Copley, Wakefield Road, Brighouse, Birkby Lane, Bailiff Bridge, Skircoat Moor Road, Halifax, Clifton Road, Brighouse, Burnley Road, Todmorden, Skircoat Green Road, Halifax, New Road, Mankinholes and Marsden Gate/Forrest Hill, Greetland – together totalling around £1.4 million.

Unclassified roads which is is planned to resurface include: Broadwood Ave, Pellon, Willow Street, Kings Cross, Central Park, Halifax, Wellgarth, Halifax, Keighley Close, Illingworth, Heathmoor Close, Illingworth, Heathmoor Mount, Illingworth, Back Claremount Terrace, Boothtown, Westcroft Avenue, Shelf, Shibden Grange Drive, Halifax, Thomas Street, Holywell Green, Barrington Close, Southowram, Castle Hill, Rastrick, Crossley Street, Brighouse, Ryecroft Lane, Brighouse, Woodford Avenue, Siddal, Coniston Close, Elland, Bowman Terrace, Halifax Park, Crossley Gardens, Halifax, Templars Close, Greetland, Spring Hall Close, Shelf, Hill View Gardens, Northowram, Staups Lane, Halifax, and Victoria Avenue, Elland – together totalling around £482,000.