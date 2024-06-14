Hipperholme accident: One of Calderdale's busiest roads blocked and woman taken to hospital this morning after crash
Halifax Road was closed both ways in Hipperholme after the crash near the crossroads with Brighouse Road.
As this photo shows, a car flipped onto its side.
Police say they were called at 9.56am and a woman was taken to hospital.
Traffic was diverted while firefighters, police and paramedics dealt with the accident and cleared the scene.
