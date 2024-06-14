Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An accident shut one of Calderdale’s busiest routes this morning.

Halifax Road was closed both ways in Hipperholme after the crash near the crossroads with Brighouse Road.

As this photo shows, a car flipped onto its side.

Police say they were called at 9.56am and a woman was taken to hospital.

The crash happened earlier this morning. Photo by Adz Darcy.

Traffic was diverted while firefighters, police and paramedics dealt with the accident and cleared the scene.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime or an accident in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/