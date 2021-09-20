Horse 'led down to M62 to services' after stricken horsebox closes motorway

PC Martin Willis often shares events from his shifts on the M62 across West Yorkshire.

On Friday, he said a horse was led to Hartshead Moor services after its horse box was "stricken".

The officer joked that the horse was "very well behaved" and probably relieved to have "a change of scenery".

PC Willis said: "Watching a horse being led to Hartshead Moor services, down a closed motorway was a bit surreal!

"However, this speeded up the recovery operation of the stricken horse box.