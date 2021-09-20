Horse 'led down to M62 to services' after stricken horsebox closes motorway
A horse was led down the M62 to a service station in Calderldale on Friday, a motorway officer said.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 9:11 am
Updated
Monday, 20th September 2021, 9:12 am
PC Martin Willis patrols the motorway and often shares events from his shifts on the M62 across West Yorkshire.
On Friday, he said a horse was led to Hartshead Moor services after its horse box was "stricken".
The officer joked that the horse was "very well behaved" and probably relieved to have "a change of scenery".
PC Willis said: "Watching a horse being led to Hartshead Moor services, down a closed motorway was a bit surreal!
"However, this speeded up the recovery operation of the stricken horse box.
"The horse was also very well behaved and was probably very relieved to have a change of scenery!"