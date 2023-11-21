How has the A629 in and out of Halifax changed since major works started?

The A629 is a road that Halifax residents will have driven along many times over the years.

Lots of work has taken place during the last decade to the major route into Halifax.

Here are 24 pictures of the work on the A629 and surrounding routes from 2015 up to now and how the road has changed during the works.

Phase two of the A629 project is currently underway.

The project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and will include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.

Work is due to be completed by summer 2024 although some elements will be open earlier, such as the new link bridge.

Most of the road network is expected to be open by early 2024.

A629 The road at Salterhebble back in 2015.

A629 The mini roundabout by the A629 and Stainland Road back in 2015.

A629 The A629 at Salterhebble back in 2017.